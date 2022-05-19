An Elton John Documentary Is Coming to Disney+!

A new documentary about Elton John will be heading to Disney+ soon!

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend” will feature interviews, concert and rehearsal footage, and pieces from personal archives.

The film will have a limited release before hitting the streaming platform.

The film will act as a companion piece to Sir Elton’s final North American shows this fall.

Do you subscribe to Disney+? What streaming platform do you use the most? What are you hoping to see in this documentary?