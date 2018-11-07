An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner Is Available In Ice Cream Form

If you don’t feel like sitting down and scarfing down an entire Thanksgiving meal, just grab a tub of Salt and Straws Thanksgiving Ice Cream instead.

The Oregon based ice cream shop has always released holiday flavors but this year they have outdone themselves with an entire meal collection.

You can buy a 5-pack which comes complete with Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet, Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing, Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Spiced Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie and of course you can’t forget about the main dish, Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey.

Which flavor would you like to try? What is your favorite thing to eat on Thanksgiving? What is the craziest ice cream flavor you have ever tried?