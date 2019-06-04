An Evening with…: Jason Mraz announces fall tour dates

Atlantic RecordsJason Mraz recently wrapped his world Good Vibes tour, but he's hitting the road again this fall.

The singer has announced dates for Ladies and Gentleman, An Evening with Jason Mraz and Raining Jane. That's "Gentleman" -- singular -- because Raining Jane, Jason's longtime collaborators and friends, is an all-female band.

The trek, which kicks off October 23 in Modesto, California, will find the two acts playing theaters and performing arts centers. It's set to wrap up November 24 in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticket details visit JasonMraz.com.

In a statement, Jason says, "I am thrilled to be returning to intimate venues with Raining Jane. I love the sounds and stories we make as a 5 piece.”

The show will feature hits, fan favorites and songs from Jason's latest release, Know., which came out last August and includes the single "Have It All."

Ahead of the tour, Jason will perform this weekend with the 115-piece Cleveland's Contemporary Youth Orchestra for a two-night stand at Severance Hall. It marks the singer's first full-length performance with a live orchestra.

Here are the tour dates:

10/23 -- Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for the Arts

10/25 -- Santa Cruz, CA, Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

10/26 -- Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/27 -- Santa Rosa, CA, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

10/30 -- Eugene, OR, Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Silva Concert Hall

11/1 -- Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11/2 -- Spokane, WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts

11/3 -- Missoula, MT, The Wilma

11/5 -- Edmonton, AB, Winspear Center Concert Hall

11/6 -- Calgary, AB, Jack Singer Concert Hall

11/8 -- Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/9 -- Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

11/10 -- Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

11/17 -- Carmel, IN, The Palladium – Center for the Performing Arts

11/19 -- Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/20 -- Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/22 -- New Buffalo, MI, Four Winds Casino Resort – Silver Creek Event Center

11/23 -- Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

11/24 -- Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

