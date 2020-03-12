An Evening with Michael Bublé tour dates postponed due to coronavirus fears

Evaan Kheraj

The latest leg of Michael Bublé's An Evening With... tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The tour was to have kicked off March 17 in Jacksonville, FL.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone,” Michael says in a statement.

Fans are being told to hold on to their tickets, as they'll be honored for the rescheduled dates.

All tour dates starting May 2 in Anaheim, CA are expected to continue as scheduled.

The postponed shows run from the March 17 opener through an April 5 show in Austin, TX.

