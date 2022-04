– A famous painting that hung in the White House for decades is going up for auction next month. The 1851 oil painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware” hung in the White House from 1970 until 2014 and is one of two surviving copies of the painting. The artwork shows George Washington leading his men across the Delaware River on Christmas Night, 1776, to ambush enemies on the other side. The painting is estimated to rack in up to a whopping $20 million !