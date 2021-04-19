An Incredible Emergency Ocean Landing

We think many thought this was part of the show and not an emergency. A World War II-era plane taking part in the Cocoa Beach Air Show made an emergency landing in the ocean near Patrick Space Force Base beaches Saturday afternoon. No one was injured.. This video shows the single-engine TBM Avenger making a “soft” landing in the shallow water south of Cocoa Beach. In the footage, the plane descends low in a controlled fashion, missing swimmers, before coming to a skidding halt in the ocean, sending up spray and foam.