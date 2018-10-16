An Incredible Rescue Following Hurricane Michael

An innovative Floridian, his sharp-eyed niece, and some high-tech images combined for one of the more unusual rescues after Hurricane Michael. When Ernest Gee and his wife were trapped on their property in Youngstown, Gee used downed trees to spell out the word HELP in the yard. On Saturday, 3-days after the storm hit, his niece Amber Gee was going through satellite map images from NOAA to check on relatives’ homes when she spotted the SOS written with the tree branches. Amanda called the Dade County Sheriff’s Department who cut through downed trees and made it to the home to rescue Ernest Gee, his wife, and a friend who was staying with them.