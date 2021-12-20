An Incredible Story About 2 Babies Surviving Last Week’s Tornadoes

What an incredible tales of survival. Two babies survived a tornado in Kentucky last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were sheltering in out of the ground and tossed it with them inside, their grandmother said. Clara Lutz says she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible. Then the house in Hopkins County started shaking. “Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands,” Lutz said. “I couldn’t hold on. I just – oh my God.” Lutz, who had been hit in the back of the head by the water tank from the tub, said she began looking everywhere among the wreckage for the children. Her house was stripped to the foundation. “All I could say was, ‘Lord please bring my babies back safely. Please, I beg thee,’” she said. The bathtub was found in her yard, upside down, with the babies underneath, alive.