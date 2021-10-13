An NCIS Shocker

*********** SPOILER ALERT ****************

Jennifer is devastated! After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon has left the very popular, NCIS. Since 2003 Harmon has played Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. But the latest episode of the series served as Harmon’s swan song on the show. During the episode, Harmon’s character informed the NCIS director that he wouldn’t return to law enforcement and would instead remain in Alaska. Harmon’s departure doesn’t mean the show is coming to an end. The rest of the cast will remain and Harmon will also remain behind the scenes as a producer.