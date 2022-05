How much would you pay for an umbrella that IS NOT waterproof? Gucci and Adidas have teamed up to produce an umbrella that DOES NOT protect you from the rain. Gucci says it’s meant for “sun protection or decorative use” and isn’t waterproof. How much is it selling for? $1,300 !!! And it gets even better. You can only order it at Gucci.com because it doesn’t go on sale until next month. And there’s already of thousands of orders!