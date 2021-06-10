An Unbearably Close Call

Thank goodness, the bear is okay! A bear in southern Arizona caused quite a stir, along with a brief power outage, after it climbed up a utility pole and became stuck. Utility company Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) was notified Monday morning that the bear was trapped in power lines on the outskirts of Willcox, about 80 miles east of Tucson. A company lineman says he and his apprentice lineman rushed to disable the power so the animal wouldn’t get electrocuted… the lineman said he went up in a bucket lift to try to help get the animal down. At one point, he even tried talking to it. “Alright, little bear. Time to get off this pole.” Thanks to his efforts, the bear eventually climbed down and ran off into the desert. The animal was uninjured. And power was out for about 15-minutes.