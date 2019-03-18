According to Wall Street analysts, the love of iPhone is fading.
The analyst report comes after Apple published steep declines in revenue in the last quarter from sales in China.
Analysts say that suppliers of the smartphone are also beginning to feel the heat and say that 37 out of 42 companies are reporting “worse than seasonal sales.”
Are you still Team iPhone or have you switched to Team Android? What do you like and dislike about the iPhone?
Analyst Says iPhone Demand Is Falling
