‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Return Of John Corbett’s Character Aidan

HBO Max has just released a teaser trailer and release date for ‘And Just Like That’ season 2.

The second season will premiere this June and teases the return of Carrie’s ex-boyfriend Aidan, played by John Corbett.

The trailer reveals him sitting on her stop with Sarah Jessica Parker narrating, “And just like that. I realized some things are better left in the past. But maybe … not everything.”

Are you a Carrie, a Miranda, a Charlotte, or a Samantha?