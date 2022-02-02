The HBO Max spinoff series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, “And Just Like That,” ends its first season this week, but you don’t have to wait too long to see more. Here’s a new trailer about a documentary that’ll be released alongside the season finale. The documentary will go behind the scenes of the making of the show. It is still unknown if Kim Cattrall who played Samantha Jones in the original series, but refused to be a part of the new show, will be featured in the documentary.