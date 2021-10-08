And That’s How The Cookie Crumbles! Original Oreos Are NOT #1 Cookie In America!

If you’re looking for something to argue about this morning, someone has put together a ranking of the 40 best cookies . . . from “these couldn’t get any better” to “not worth the hype.”

The top spot goes to Golden Oreos . . . because, “These are hands down the best cookie on the market. This may be an unpopular opinion, but these taste way better than the regular Oreos . . . [especially] the THIN Golden Oreos.”

Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies are second, followed by Original Oreos . . . Keebler ‘Fudge Stripes’ Cookies . . . Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies . . . Nutter Butter . . . and Chips Ahoy Original.

The rest of the Top 10 is: Pillsbury Holiday Sugar Cookies . . . Mrs. Fields Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies . . . and Entenmann’s Milk Chocolate Chip cookies.

Further down the list: Oreo Double Stuf are 13th . . . Girl Scout Shortbread a.k.a. Trefoils are 16th . . . Nilla Wafers are 25th . . . Girl Scout Thin Mints are 28th . . . and Little Debbie’s Oatmeal Creme Pies are 37th.

In last place, are Fig Newtons. But that’s not really fair, because as those classic commercials pointed out, they’re not cookies, they’re “fruit and cake.”

