And The Oscar Goes To…A Film People Actually Watched?!

Oscar statuettes are seen backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Motion Picture Academy is introducing a new award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film . . . or, as some people are already calling it, the “Popcorn Oscar.”

Essentially, the point is to feature that people have actually seen. If it goes into effect for the upcoming show, nominees will probably include “Black Panther”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout

The Academy is also reportedly committed to keeping the show to THREE HOURS. Do you like the changes? ~ Bill