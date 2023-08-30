And We Thought Florida Had Big Gators!

Check out this monster! 4-alligator hunters in Mississippi have broken the state’s hunting record with a reptile that weighs over 800 pounds and measures 14 feet long. Tanner White of Flora, Don Woods of Oxford, Will Thomas of Madison, and Joey Clark of Jackson harvested their record-breaking alligator in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone this week. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) recognized the four hunters’ catch as the state’s new state record for the longest harvested male alligator on Saturday, Aug. 26. “He measured 14 feet and 3 inches long, with a belly girth of 66 inches and tail girth of 46.5 inches. He weighed 802.5 lbs,” the MDWFP wrote in the agency’s Facebook announcement. The group went gator hunting in the Yazoo River on Friday evening. It took them seven hours to land the 14-foot gator, according to Thomas. The alligator was taken to Red Antler Processing in Yazoo City, Mississippi, on Saturday. Thomas and his hunting companions donated the alligator meat to the state of Mississippi — and the meat is reportedly being prepared for distribution at food shelters. About 380 pounds of meat got donated.