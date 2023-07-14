And We Thought Otters Were Cute And Cuddly

An otter off the coast of Santa Cruz, Calif. was filmed stealing a surfboard from a local surfer, and it’s not the first time it’s happened. This otter situation has gotten so common the Santa Cruz Police shared it on their Facebook page. Santa Cruz PD wrote, “Watch out, West Cliff surfers! An aggressive sea otter in the area is biting, scratching, and climbing on surfboards. There have been four incidents of otter interactions with surfers in Santa Cruz.” Currently, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is trying to capture the otter in order to relocate it to an area with fewer people