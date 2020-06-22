And You Thought Florida Drivers Were Bad!

Just when you think you’ve seen everything on the road . . . people in Los Angeles saw a minivan shooting a ton of sparks as it sped down the freeway on Friday. And when they drove up to see what was happening, they noticed that it had a motorcycle stuck to its front end. Apparently, it was a hit-and-run. The motorcyclist wasn’t on the bike as it was pushed down the road . . . he fell off, and amazingly, he’ll be okay. Eventually the bike was dislodged from the van . . . and the driver of the van abandoned it and ran. The police did later arrest the driver.