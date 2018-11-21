And You Thought You Had a Bad Day at Work…UNBELIEVABLE VIDEO

A forklift operator has some explaining to do after a slight mishap that led the the collapse of all the fully-filled shelves in a warehouse, according to the Daily Mail.
Keep watching because just when you think it’s over, more stuff falls over.
Reportedly no one was injured in the complete hot mess, and it is unknown if the forklift driver was able to keep his job.
Video was taken in July 2017.

