You know the rest! But did you know YOU can now own part of the Shawshank tree?!!?!? How cool is that!

Remember a few years ago it had to be cut down due to damage from a storm? Well the wood is now being made into fabulous tables!

They might set you back a bit that you’re only eating ramen and fast food at the table – they’re going for $24K-$60k!

Would you buy one? Do you have any super cool movie memorabilia?