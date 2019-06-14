Andy Grammer announces fall North American tour

Joseph LlanesAndy Grammer is set to show off his naivete on the road.

In support of his upcoming album Naive, Andy will launch a headlining tour that starts September 2 in San Diego, CA and wraps up November 1 in Boston, MA. Tickets are on sale now, and on select dates, each single or pair of tickets purchased online comes with a physical copy of Naive.

Announcing the tour via Twitter, Andy wrote, "The thought of thousands of you singing 'Don't Give Up On Me' is giving me all the feels. Excited for this next chapter."

Naive will be out July 26; on that day, Andy will perform on NBC's Today show. Before that, though, you can see him on A Radio Disney Music Celebration on The Disney Channel June 16, and on the Sports Humanitarian Awards on ESPN July 18.

Here are the tour dates:

9/2 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues

9/3 -- Flagstaff, AZ, Northern Arizona University

9/5 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

9/6 -- Rohnert Park, CA, Green Music Center at Sonoma State University

9/7 -- San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

9/12 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

9/14 -- Seattle, WA, The Moore Theatre

9/15 -- Spokane, WA, The Knitting Factory

9/18 -- Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

9/20 -- Omaha, NE, Slowdown

9/22 -- Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater

9/24 -- Chicago, IL, House of Blues

9/26 -- Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

9/28 -- New York, NY, Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

9/29 -- Philadelphia, PA, Theater of Living Arts

10/1 -- Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

10/2 -- Ridgefield, CT, The Ridgefield Playhouse

10/4 -- Durham, NC, Carolina Theatre

10/5 -- Charleston, SC, Music Farm

10/6 -- Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

10/8 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

10/9 -- Nashville, TN, Cannery Ballroom

10/10 -- Birmingham, AL, Iron City

10/11 -- Orlando, FL, House of Blues

10/13 -- New Orleans, LA, House of Blues

10/14 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues

10/15 -- Oklahoma City, OK, The Jones Assembly

10/17 -- Knoxville, TN, The Mill & Mine

10/20 -- Indianapolis, IN, Deluxe at Old National Centre

10/21 -- Milwaukee, WI, Tuner Hall Ballroom

10/25 -- MC Kees Rocks, PA, Roxian Theatre

10/27 -- Richmond, VA, The National

10/30 -- Providence, RI, The Strand

11/1 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues

