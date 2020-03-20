Andy Grammer finds a new way to spend quality time with dad amid COVID-19 pandemic

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboAndy Grammer knows that, just because it's advised to practice social distancing, doesn't mean cutting himself off from his loved ones.

The "Honey, I'm Good" singer posted an adorable video on Thursday of him and his two-year-old daughter Louisiana enjoying a video sing-along with Andy's father, Red Grammer.

"Time with grandpa looked a little different today but honestly... we had a blast," wrote Andy. "We also got to share grandpa with 1,000 other kids and families as he streamed a children’s concert on his Facebook."

The elder Grammer, with just his guitar, performed his song "Hooray For The World," a song he recorded with his late-wife Kathy, for Facebook Live.

As Andy happily sings along with his dad, Louisiana adorably jumps up and down on the couch to dance along to the song. At times, she joins in and sings with her grandpa.

The "Keep Your Head Up" singer says he was inspired by his father's online concert, writing, "If we stay open there is a lot of beauty to be found in these difficult times."

He also elaborated that watching his dad's Facebook Live performance, which was viewed over 20,000 times on Thursday, was a very special and profound moment to him. "Also my father looking into the camera and singing gently into kids hearts all over the world is almost to sweet to handle," he gushed.

For those who missed Red Grammer's concert, don't worry. The 67-year-old plans to host another one sometime next week.

