Andy Grammer pays tribute to late mom with "She'd Say" video featuring two-year-old daughter

Robin Sharp

Robin SharpAndy Grammer has released the sentimental new video for his song, “She’d Say.”

A message at the beginning of the video explains, “My wife got me a phone call with a medium as a gift. Right away he said, ‘Your mother’s here. She wants you to write a song about what she would say to your daughter because she can’t be there to say it.’”

Andy adds, “On the off-chance that the universe really is this crazy…I wrote it.”

The video that follows features Andy taking his two-year-old daughter, Louisiana, with him to the recording studio and showing her pictures of her grandma Kathleen. The video also shows them visiting his mother’s gravesite, as he sings about what he imagines his mom would say to his daughter.

The song ends with Louisana saying, “Grandma Kathy,” in her adorable baby voice.

Andy’s mom passed away in 2009.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.