Andy Grammer to release fourth album "Naive" July 26

Andy Grammer is a husband and a father, but he's still Naive. That's the name of his fourth studio album, due out July 26.

“I have been labeled the positive guy for my entire career. The truth is that I am. But the positive guy is way more three dimensional than the world gives him credit for," Andy says in a statement explaining the album's title. "Unfortunately, the word 'positive' comes with the aftertaste of 'simple,' 'sweet,' and 'naive.'"

He adds, "To me, optimism is a full on war that’s fought everyday. It’s hard to stay positive when so much around us is negative. The word positive to me feels way more rebellious, persistent, heroic. This album digs into the story behind the smile. If it’s stupid to see the good in everything, then lord help me please, to be Naive."

A new song and video from the album, called "My Own Hero," has just been released. In the track, Andy sings about whether or not he can rely on people to have his back.

"Will you come running/When I scream your name/When the wolves are out hunting/And they’re coming for me," Andy sings. "Tell me, do I need to be my own hero?

Andy will perform on A Radio Disney Music Celebration on June 16 and at the fifth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards on ESPN on July 18. On the day of the album's release, he'll sing on NBC's Today show.

