Andy Grammer wants to help fans see the "good in all the bad" with new album, "Naïve"

Robin Sharp

Robin SharpAndy Grammer says his new album, Naïve, is about finding the “good in all the bad.”

In a new interview with People, the singer says he hopes to bring a certain positivity and optimism to his fans who may be struggling.

“If you believe that bad things happen to you to make you stronger, that shifts your perspective,” he says. “You go to the gym to work out and you’re literally breaking and tearing muscles so that they get stronger. That’s a part of this life.”

He adds, “To seek good in all the bad is one way that you can really shift perspective.”

Grammer says he was particularly inspired to find the beauty in the pain of losing his mother when he was 25. He wrote the song called “She’d Say” imagining what his mom would say to his daughter Louisiana – who just turned two on Sunday.

“It’s really sweet, it’s one of my favorites,” he says, adding that “the whole song is about little pieces of advice, like ‘You’re beautiful, but don’t overplay that card’ or ‘You’re spiritual, so don’t forget that part.’”

Naïve is out now. Grammer kicks off his North American headlining tour on September 2 in San Diego, CA.

