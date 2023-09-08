Andy Taylor’s no longer neglecting himself with first solo album in 30 years

BMG

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is ready to drop his new solo album, Man’s A Wolf To Man, on Friday. The album’s his first solo record in over 30 years — and even he’s not 100% sure why it took so long.

“I think when I was younger, maybe doing solo records was a little bit of a filler and the escape route, and I wasn’t fully prepared for it,” he tells ABC Audio. He noted the added bonus of the long wait is he didn’t worry about folks comparing it to previous records, sharing, “I haven’t really got a last one to compare it to, which is a great place to be.”

In making the album, Taylor decided to fill it with songs inspired by different types of music, comparing it to having different options at a restaurant. “I set the table for myself, I didn’t set it for everybody else,” he says. In the past, he says, “I’d been setting it for everyone else all my life, but I’d neglected myself.”

And Taylor isn’t afraid to speak his mind with his songs, with the album’s title track being inspired by the divisive political climate in the U.S.

“Basically, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but we’ve now divided ourselves into two packs of wolves,” he says. “I’m so unimpressed and disturbed by what’s happened that that song came about.”

While making the album, Taylor was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and he’s currently undergoing lifesaving targeted therapy. While he says he’s “not 100%,” he is staying positive. “Here I am … I’m well enough to do this. Well enough to enjoy it. Well enough to release the record,” he shares.

Man’s A Wolf To Man is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.