Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe Painting Excepted to Sell for $200 Million

Andy Warhol’s famous painting of Marilyn Monroe is about to hit the auction block.

The multi-colored painting called “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” was created in a series of portraits by Warhol in 1964.

The painting is expected to be sold for $200 million, which would set a record for the most expensive piece of 20th-century art ever sold.

The painting will be up for auction at Christie’s auction house in London in May.

What famous painting would you want to own? Are you a fan of Andy Warhol’s work?