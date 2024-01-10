Angela Bassett Gets Long Overdue Honorary Oscar At The Governors Awards

On January 9, Angela Bassett was given an honorary Academy Award at the Governors Awards ceremony in recognition of her illustrious and lengthy career in the entertainment industry.

Angela was presented with her Academy Award by Regina King, who was also there. Angela then took the stage to express how honored she is to receive this accolade.

She said, “I have considered acting my calling and not just my career… to be recognized in this way for what I love doing is truly wonderful, and I am beyond grateful.”

She continued, “I have had to let it sink in that I am the second Black actress to receive an honorary Academy Award [after Cicely Tyson], and I hope that she is smiling from the heavens that I’m able to join her in that circle of recognition.”

She added, “To all my fellow Black actresses, fill your hearts with courage and strength because, regardless of what you may think, see, or feel, our contributions do matter.”

Which other actors do you think deserve this honorary Oscar award?