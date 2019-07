The wrath of Maleficent is on full throttle in the trailer for the next movie in the series. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil see Angelina Jolie as she returns to the title role of the villain from the Sleeping Beauty story. Although things between Maleficent and Aurora have steadied, an upcoming marriage throws things into chaos. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil takes over movie theaters on October 18th. Did you see the original? What is Angelina Jolie’s best role?