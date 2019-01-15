Angelina Jolie & Lady Gaga Front Runners For Cleopatra Role

Elizabeth Taylor’s famous 1963 role as Cleopatra is being given new life.

Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga are the two names being thrown around to reprise the famous role.

Angelina has been talking with Sony pictures about the role for years but Lady Gaga’s name is the newest one added to the bag following the success of her role in ‘A Star Is Born.’

The new version of Cleopatra is said to be less of a love story and more of a “dirty, bloody political thriller told from a feminist perspective”.

Which actress would you cast to play Cleopatra?