Angelina Jolie is keeping her future options open. They might include a run at politics.
During a BBC Radio interview, Jolie was asked about the possibility of aiming for political office. Jolie said, “I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”
As far as campaign criticism, Jolie said she “can take a lot on the chin.”
Jolie is already an envoy for the United Nations.
Do you think we will see more celebrities run for office? Are you good with this?
Angelina Jolie Might Go Into Politics
