Angelina Jolie Might Go Into Politics

Angelina Jolie is keeping her future options open. They might include a run at politics.

During a BBC Radio interview, Jolie was asked about the possibility of aiming for political office. Jolie said, “I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”

As far as campaign criticism, Jolie said she “can take a lot on the chin.”

Jolie is already an envoy for the United Nations.

Do you think we will see more celebrities run for office? Are you good with this?