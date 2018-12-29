Angelina Jolie Might Go Into Politics

Angelina Jolie is keeping her future options open. They might include a run at politics.
During a BBC Radio interview, Jolie was asked about the possibility of aiming for political office. Jolie said, “I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”
As far as campaign criticism, Jolie said she “can take a lot on the chin.”
Jolie is already an envoy for the United Nations.
Do you think we will see more celebrities run for office? Are you good with this?

