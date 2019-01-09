Animal Care: Dangerous Bulldogs Captured

(Photo courtesy: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control)
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control has captured two dangerous and aggressive bulldogs, which attacked and injured at least two people.
The incidents happened in the 15000 block of 92nd Way North.
A.C.C. said the animals are American bulldogs. One is described as brindle coloring with a darker face, and the other is white.
ACC is looking for these 2 American Bulldogs in the Jupiter Farms area. ACC says they have injured two people at different locations near 92nd Way North. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/vjT9ldbQIH
— Tania Rogers (@TaniaRogerswptv) January 9, 2019