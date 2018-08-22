Animal Crackers Get a New Look… Thanks to PETA

After peering at the world from behind bars, the animals on the boxes of Animal Crackers will be allowed to run free.
Parent company Mondelez International made the move after pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to make over the circus-themed box. Animal Crackers had that look for more than 100 years.
“Big victories can come in small packages,” the animal rights group wrote on its website Monday.
Is this one of those instances where PETA has done a good thing? Sometimes, their rhetoric can be viewed as over-the-top.

