Animated video for Graham Nash’s 2002 song “Dirty Little Secret” to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

A new animated short film set to Graham Nash‘s 2002 tune “Dirty Little Secret,” a song about the 1921 Tulsa race riots and massacre, will get its official premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City next month.

“Dirty Little Secret” originally appeared on Nash’s 2002 studio album, Songs for Survivors, and was co-written by Graham and acclaimed session drummer Russ Kunkel.

The video’s premiere is timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the violent incident, during which dozens — and possibly hundreds — of Black residents of Tulsa, Oklahoma, were killed when a mob of white residents attacked and burned the city’s Greenwood District following the arrest of a young local Black man for allegedly assaulting a teenage white woman.

Nash was inspired to have a video made for “Dirty Little Secret” last year after former President Donald Trump scheduled a campaign rally in Tulsa on June 19, coinciding with the “Juneteenth” holiday celebrating the emancipation of African American slaves.

The animated short film was created by filmmaker and animator Jeff Scher, who also worked on the 2018 animated video for the classic Graham-penned Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song “Teach Your Children.” It tells the story of the Tulsa massacre while looking at the continuing issue of racism in the U.S.

The film’s Tribeca festival premiere takes place on June 13 at 2 p.m. ET, although the screening is sold out. However, you’ll be able to watch the short flick at home starting on June 14 by purchasing a Tribeca at Home Shorts Pass at TribecaFilm.com. The film also will be screened on May 31 in Tulsa at ONEOK Field, as part of the Remember & Rise event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the massacre.

