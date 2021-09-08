Anita Baker celebrates finally owning her own music

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Anita Baker has won her long legal battle with her record label, and the eight-time Grammy winner has proudly announced she now owns her own music masters and has full control of her songs.

“They no longer ‘Own, My Name & Likeness,’” Baker wrote on her private Twitter account, as captured by Essence. “And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that.”

The “Giving You the Best That I Got” singer previously asked fans not to stream or buy any of her music because of her legal fight.

“All My Children Are Coming Home,” Anita wrote with a photo of her first five studio albums: 1983’s The Songstress, The Rapture from 1986, 1988’s Giving You the Best That I Got, Compositions from 1990, and her 1994 release, Rhythm of Love.

When a follower asked if now she wants fans to stream her music, Anita replied, “Yes. Chil’ren…Stream.”

Baker also announced that a new compilation of her music will be available soon on Rhino Records.

