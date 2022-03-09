Ann Wilson Debuts Cover Of Eurythmics Classic

The 1980s are alive and well on Ann Wilson’s upcoming solo album, Fierce Bliss. The Heart singer on Wednesday unveiled one the album’s tracks, a cover of the 1986 Eurythmics song “Missionary Man.” It’s one of three covers featured on the album, which also includes Wilson’s takes on Queen’s “Love Of My Life” and Robin Trowers’ “Bridge Of Sighs.” Fierce Bliss is due to drop on April 29th. Generally speaking, would you rather hear songs performed by the artists who originally recorded them? Or do you appreciate modern takes on older tracks?