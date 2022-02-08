Ann Wilson releasing new solo album, ‘Fierce Bliss,’ in April; features collaborations with Gov’t Mule & others

Cover: Roger Dean/Silver Lining Music Ltd.

Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson will release a new solo album titled Fierce Bliss on April 29.

The 11-track collection was recorded at various sessions in Nashville, Seattle, Connecticut and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The album features mostly new originals co-written by Wilson, while also including covers of Queen‘s “Love of My Life” and Robin Trower‘s “Bridge of Sighs.” “Love of My Life” features guest vocals by country star and current Eagles touring member Vince Gill, while acclaimed blues-rocker Kenny Wayne Shepherd plays guitar on “Bridge of Sighs” and an original song called “Missionary Man.”

Wilson recorded two tracks — “Gladiator” and “Angel’s Blues” — with Gov’t Mule, the group led by former Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, who also co-wrote the tunes with Ann.

Wilson was accompanied on most tracks by a group of session musicians who now serve as her solo touring band, The Amazing Dawgs.

Fierce Bliss also includes Ann’s 2021 single “Black Wing,” which she recorded with some Seattle-based musicians, including recent Heart touring bassist Andy Stoller and keyboardist Dan Walker.

Ann has released the album’s first track, “Greed,” as an advance digital single, while a music video for the tune has debuted at her official YouTube channel.

“‘Greed’ is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want MORE,” Wilson explains about the song’s theme. “Whether it be money, sex, power or ecstasy, it fires our craving! It happens with all of us. When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you’re caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments.”

Wilson is lining up 2022 tour dates with The Amazing Dawgs. Visit AnnWilson.com for her current schedule.

You can pre-order Fierce Bliss now. Here’s the full track list:

“Greed”

“Black Wing”

“Bridge of Sighs”

“Fighten for Life”

“Love of My Life” — featuring Vince Gill

“Missionary Man”

“Gladiator”

“Forget Her”

“A Moment in Heaven”

“Angel’s Blues”*

“As the World Turns”

* = on CD and digital formats only.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.