Ann Wilson sang Led Zeppelin tunes and a Heart classic with Gov’t Mule at concert Sunday in Connecticut

Courtesy of Westville Music Bowl

Heart‘s Ann Wilson was the special guest at Gov’t Mule‘s concert on Sunday night in New Haven, Connecticut, and the powerhouse singer joined the Warren Haynes-fronted jam band for seven tunes, including three Led Zeppelin songs and one of her own famous group’s classics.

According to Jambase.com, Wilson hit the stage with Gov’t Mule at the start of the group’s second set at the recently opened Westville Music Bowl.

Among the tunes that Ann belted out were Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” “Black Dog” and “No Quarter,” as well as Heart’s “Magic Man.” Wilson also sang a version of bluesman Memphis Slim‘s 1951 R&B hit “Mother Earth” that incorporated the Willie Dixon tune “You Shook Me,” which Zeppelin covered on its 1969 self-titled debut album.

In addition, Wilson and Gov’t Mule played a version of the 1976 Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers song “Luna,” which Ann covered on her 2018 solo album, Immortal.

You can check out video of Wilson and Gov’t Mule performing “Immigrant Song” and the “Mother Earth”/”You Shook Me” medley at the Relix YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Wilson recently announced a new series of solo concerts dubbed the Rite of June tour that will take place next month across Florida, including June 22 in Fort Myers, June 24 in Orlando, June 25 in Clearwater and June 27 in St. Augustine. Ann is offering fans a chance to win tickets to any of the upcoming concerts except for the Clearwater gig, which is an invitation-only show. You can enter to win at AnnWilson.com.

