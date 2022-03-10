Ann Wilson’s releases new cover of Eurythmics’ “Missionary Man” from her upcoming solo album, ‘Fierce Bliss’

R. Diamond/Getty Images

Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson has released a second advance single from her forthcoming solo album, Fierce Bliss — a hard-rocking cover of the 1987 Eurythmics hit “Missionary Man.”

Wilson’s version is available now via digital formats. The track features guest guitar from Kenny Wayne Shepherd and additional vocals from a gospel choir, The Rev. Nathan Young Singers.

As previously reported, Fierce Bliss, which you can pre-order now, will be released on April 29. The 11-track collection was recorded at various sessions in Nashville, Seattle, Connecticut and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The album features mostly new originals co-written by Wilson, while also including covers of Queen‘s “Love of My Life,” Robin Trower‘s “Bridge of Sighs” and the aforementioned “Missionary Man.”

“Love of My Life” features guest vocals by country star and current Eagles touring member Vince Gill.

Wilson recorded two tracks — “Gladiator” and “Angel’s Blues” — with Gov’t Mule, the group led by former Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, who also co-wrote the tunes with Ann. Accompanying her on most tracks is a group of session musicians who now serve as her solo touring band, The Amazing Dawgs.

The first track issued from the record was an original tune titled “Greed.”

Wilson will kick off a series of tour dates with The Amazing Dawgs in support of Fierce Bliss with a May 4 concert in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has launched a “flyaway sweepstakes” offering a fan and a guest the chance to win a trip to Napa, California, to attend Ann’s May 5 concert at the Uptown Theater. The winner and guest also will receive round-trip airfare to the event and a two-night stay at a local hotel.

Visit AnnWilson.com to enter.

