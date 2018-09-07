Anna Kendrick Was Happy to Spend Her Birthday Alone

Some people just want to be left alone on their birthday. Anna Kendrick would be in that grouping.

The actress recently celebrated her 33rd birthday and while some of her BFF’s wanted to celebrate with her, she just wanted to be left to her own vices.

Kendrick explains that while she loves going to other people’s birthday parties, she can’t stand going to one for herself. She says she hates attention.

Kendrick told Ellen that she lied to her friends when they tried to grab her a for a party. She said she was in Canada. In truth, she was at home. She said she stayed in and organized her sock drawer.

How do you handle your own birthday? Do you stay at home or do you like to party out on the town with friends? Does it depend on how old you are?