Anna Kendrick’s LEGO Obsession During Quarantine

Anna Kendrick has been spending her downtime creating LEGO magic.

On Thursday’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Kendrick revealed that she has been building LEGO sets while in quarantine.

Kendrick told Fallon, “I’m doing too much LEGOs, like, I’ve never really done, like, LEGOs—like, the LEGO kits. Turns out, LEGOs are amazing. It’s so much fun. It shouldn’t be this fun. I’m a grown-up, what’s happening?”

She showed off a completed Star Wars Millenium Falcon.

