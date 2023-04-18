Anna Nicole Smith Doc Coming To Netflix In May

The streamer released its first spot Monday for Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me, set to debut May 16. Featuring never-before-seen footage, home videos and interviews, the film will document Smith’s life, from her Houston upbringing to her rise to fame that included the cover of Playboy, modeling for Guess and appearing in such Hollywood projects as the 1994 film Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult and E! series The Anna Nicole Show. Smith died of an accidental drug overdose in February 2007 at age 39.

(HollywoodReporter)

From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes an unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death, and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan – better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, this film reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew.