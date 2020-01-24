Anne Hathaway And Ben Affleck Set Up Netflix Thriller

Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck find themselves in the harm’s way for an upcoming Netflix film. The Last Thing He Wanted features Hathaway as an investigative journalist who finds out her father (played by Willem Dafoe) is up to something dangerous. In the trailer, Affleck seems like he some sort of official who cleans up situations that are about to go wrong. Rosie Perez also stars in the movie. It will arrive on Netflix on February 21st. Have you watched more original movies on Netflix than you have in the actual theater lately?