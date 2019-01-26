Anne Hathaway Gives a “Princess Diaries 3” Update

Anne Hathaway has confirmed that there is a script for “Princess Diaries 3” during an appearance with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
When asked about a possible third film Hathaway said, “I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, our producer wants to do it.”
“We all really want it to happen but we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” Hathaway continued.
Although Hathaway did sort of confirm a third “Princess Diaries” movie, it won’t won’t come to reality anytime soon.
Would you like to see another “Princess Diaries” film? If you could write the script what would happen in the third movie?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘Magic Mike’ Musical To Debut In Boston Ed Sheeran Announces Signature Handmade Acoustic Guitar Series Happy Susan G Komen South Florida Race For The Cure Day! Get Your Results HERE! NBC Releases First Look at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ President Trump Signs Short-Term Bill to Reopen Government “Fast and Furious 9” Will Begin Shooting in February
Comments