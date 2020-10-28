Anne Murray taps Michael Bublé for a festive duet on her new compilation, 'The Ultimate Christmas Collection'

Capitol Records

Canadian music legend Anne Murray, who enjoyed plenty of success on the pop charts during the 1970s and ’80s, is compiling The Ultimate Christmas Collection, a 22-track album that pulls from all of her past holiday projects.

Featured on the record is fellow Canadian star Michael Bublé, who joins Anne for a rendition of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” That song was also featured in Anne’s 2008 project, Anne Murray’s Christmas Album.



For his part, Bublé says he’s starstruck to be included in a project released by such a legend.

“Anne Murray is the Canadian Queen of Music,” he says in a statement. “Not only is she one of my favorite singers and entertainers, but she’s also one of my favorite human beings of all time.”

Among Murray’s biggest hits are “Snowbird,” her covers Kenny Loggins‘ “Danny’s Song” and The Beatles‘ “You Won’t See Me,” and the chart-topping 1978 ballad “You Needed Me.”



The Ultimate Christmas Collection comes out November 20.



By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.