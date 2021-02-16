Annie Lennox added to Tibet House US virtual benefit concert lineup

Courtesy of Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox of Eurythmics has joined the lineup for the 2021 Tibet House US Benefit Concert, which will be streamed live online this Wednesday, February 17.

The annual event — which, in non-pandemic times, is usually held in-person at New York City’s Carnegie Hall — raises money for Tibet House US, a non-profit organization founded in 1987 that works to preserve Tibetan culture.

Alternative-rock band Cage the Elephant also has been newly added to the lineup. Previously announced performers include Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Alabama Shakes‘ Brittany Howard, The Flaming Lips, indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers and Smith’s daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, among others.

The 2021 Tibet House US Benefit Concert will stream via the platform Mandolin. For ticket info, visit BoxOffice.Mandolin.com.

