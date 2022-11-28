Annie Lennox among the performers for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony

Courtesy of Earth Shot Prize

Annie Lennox is set to perform at the second annual awards ceremony for The Earthshot Prize, the global environmental prize founded by Prince William. The event, which Prince William and wife Kate Middleton will attend, is happening Friday at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

“The urgent need to protect and restore our Earth’s damaged environmental systems is essential for future survival,” Lennox shares. “The objective of The Earthshot Prize is powerful in terms of building a ‘Waste-Free World’ and ‘Reviving Our Oceans.’ I’m therefore honured to lend my voice in support of this ambitious mission.”

In addition to Lennox, Billie Eilish and brother Finneas are also set to perform, along with Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding. Actor Daniel Dae Kim and presenter Clara Amfo will co-host the ceremony, which will feature appearances by Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara, and Shailene Woodley, along with Sir Richard Attenborough. Prince William is also expected to speak at the end of the ceremony.

Winners will be announced at the ceremony, with Earthshot honoring those who find solutions to help reach the organization’s five goals: protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

The public will get a chance to see the event when it streams December 5 on PBS.org at 2 p.m. ET, and on the PBS app at 8 p.m ET. It will also air on PBS December 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

