Annie Lennox launches fundraiser to fight against gender bias

Annie Lennox is spearheading a new fundraising effort to fight against gender bias. The newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just launched the Circle Music Icons Auction, with proceeds going to her non-profit The Circle.

“Ahead of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, I am delighted to have brought together some of the world’s greatest female artists for a very special auction to help raise funds for the vital work o f@TheCircleNGO,” the Eurythmics star shares on Instagram. “I have long believed that music can build bridges and bring people together and it is wonderful to see these phenomenal female artists stand side by side with women and girls around the world facing and fighting gender-based violence.”

Fans can bid on such items as handwritten lyrics to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” signed by Annie, along with handwritten lyrics to other songs, including Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’,” Billie Eilish’s “Your Power,” Brandi Carlile’s ‘Right On Time” and Angelique Kidjo’s “Agolo.”

Lennox adds, “The auction proceeds will enable The Circle to support our grassroots partners helping women and girls to build lives free from abuse and fear, and advocate for long-term change to end the violence that will affect 1 in 3 women in their lifetime.”

Fans have until December 5 to place a bid on one of the auction items. In addition, there is a sweepstakes that runs until December 15; those interested can contribute $10 to enter and possibly win an item.

