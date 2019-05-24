Annie Lennox releases surprise EP as soundtrack for her new museum exhibit

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicAnnie Lennox released a surprise instrumental EP on Friday, called Lepidoptera.

The four-song piano instrumental serves as a companion piece to her new art exhibition called “Now I Let You Go…,” which debuts on Saturday at MASS MoCa in North Adams, Massachusetts. Billboard reports the songs on the EP will play as the background music to the installation.

“I’m delighted to announce that ‘Lepidoptera' is released for download and streaming today!!” Lennox tweeted. “Four piano pieces to calm and soothe whoever hears it to a place of tranquility. It’s a small ambient greetings postcard, sent with love from me!”

“Lepidoptera,” for those wondering, is the biological classification for “butterfly.”

According to the MASS MoCa website, Lennox’s museum exhibit will be “comprised of hundreds of artifacts culled from her personal collection of memorabilia, found objects, and personal effects amassed throughout her lifetime.”

